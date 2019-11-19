Sudan: Slm-Mm Youth Advisor Addresses North Darfur Displaced

18 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — The issues of the displaced people and their demands are one of the most important priorities of the SLM-MM, according to Juma El Wakeel, student and youth affairs advisor of the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM).

El Wakeel made his comments in an address to the displaced people of Zamzam camp near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, yesterday.

El Wakeel is the leader of the SLM-MM delegation that arrived in Khartoum three weeks ago to talk about peace in Darfur.

In Zamzam camp, El Wakeel said that the participation of the organisation in the peace process, providing the displaced with necessary services and participation in all the institutions of the state, especially commissions and ministries are important to the SLM-MM.

He called for justice for all the crimes committed against the people of Darfur. He stressed the need to provide services and security in order to enable displaced persons to voluntarily return. He also called for the introduction of modern technologies to improve agriculture.

State government

El Wakeel praised the North Darfur state government for facilitating the SLM-MM delegation to speak at Zamzam camp.

He also praised Chad and other neighbouring countries for hosting refugees who fled the war in Darfur.

Views and problems

The SLM-MM coordinator as well as a representative of women in Zamzam camp presented their views and their problems to the SLM-MM delegation. They wish for a real comprehensive peace, an end to the war, and compensation for the displaced.

They also called upon the armed rebel movements to unite and to formulate joint proposals and objectives, so that a peace can be reached that takes the problems and rights of the displaced persons into account.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

