Sudan: Demos in Khartoum, El Gezira - Several Protestors Injured

El Gezira / Khartoum — Several protestors were injured when police broke-up a rally in El Hasaheisa district in El Gezira yesterday.

The demonstrators demanded the dismissal of the governor of El Gezira and the commissioner of the locality.

The rally, organised by the resistance committees in El Hasaheisa, took place in front of the locality offices.

The resistance committees of El Kalakla in Khartoum also staged a march yesterday demanding the dismissal of the acting commissioner of the locality.