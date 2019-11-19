Sudan: PM Hamdok - Lasting Peace Top Priority

18 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The top priority for the transitional government is to achieve a lasting peace in Sudan, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said at the fourth conference of the Sudan Research Group in Khartoum on Saturday.

Hamdok seeks to address Sudan's economic problems by reforming the state apparatus. He wants to build an economy based on sustainable development. He further seeks to guarantee freedoms for all Sudanese and to establish a balanced foreign policy.

Hamdok said he wants to promote the participation of young people and women by striving for equal representation of men and women in government structures.

The PM pointed to the need to pay special attention to education and scientific research.

Finance Minister

At a seminar on economic reform and the banking sector of Sudan on Saturday, Finance Minister Ibrahim El Badawi stressed that tackling the banking system and consolidating the exchange rate for the Sudanese Pound are economic top priorities for the government.

The exchange rate should support exports, El Badawi said. He called for a review of the banking system and its dealings in foreign currency.

El Badawi warned for new disruptions in the economy. He asserted that the government must work in a transparent way in order to maintain credibility and legitimacy in the short and long term.

