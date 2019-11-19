Sudan: Manis Heads Steering Committee Meeting of Cluster Survey

Khartoum — The Minister of the Cabinet Affairs, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis, Monday chaired at Council of Ministers' Secretariat General, a meeting of the steering committee for multi indicators of cluster survey.

The meeting affirmed the importance of the cluster survey due to its direct effect on children and family health and its importance in achieving sustainable development.

The importance of cluster survey emanates from it inclusion of 30 present of the development indicators.

The meeting assured the importance of the proper technical preparations for implementing of the cluster survey project through holding a preparatory workshop for designing the project and involving relevant parties.

The workshop is secluded to be held in the first week of next December.

It is to be notes that the last survey was conducted in the year 2014.