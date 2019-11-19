Sudanese Union for Scholars and Preachers Rejects Hate Speech

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan Union for Scholars. Preachers and Imams underscored rejection to hate speech. The Union announced rejection to expressions of superiority and exclusion.

Chairman of the Union, Sheikh Al-Nu'aman Mohamed Salih said at SUNA Press Forum Monday that the Union opposes " religion damnation and skepticism over the holy Koran and call for removing it from curricula contempt of Sharia which he described them as the worst type of hate speech.

He added that the Union is working for unification of Muslims and narrowing differences of views and opinions along with renouncing difference which would lead to violence and division.

Sheikh Al-Nu'aman added that the Union aims to unify imams and preachers and qualify them to fully carry out their roles as well as enhancing speeches directed to people and guiding people to righteousness.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Union, Sheikh Qismalla Abdul-Ghaffar said the hate speech has alarmingly spread on social media and other media outlets and that he, further added, would drag the umma(nation) back to era of ignorance.

He assured that the Union role represents in addressing issues that lead to sedition, renouncing hate and spreading tolerance, solidarity , peace and compassion among people.

Sheikh Qismalla indicated that hate speech hurt identity and religion and that the Union calls for unity and renunciation of hatred.

The Union Deputy Chairman , Hassan Kashkash said the Union against accusing people of blasphemy , violence, and extremism in religion, adding that the Union advised the former government to step down

He stressed that scholars would not be silent over saying truth at any time and under any regime.

