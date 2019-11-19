Sudan: Minister of Labor Receives Delegation of African Development Bank

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh, Monday received a delegation of the African Development Bank which is visiting Sudan in the context of the capacity building project for comprehensive services.

The project aims for setting governance and institutional and manpower capacity building systems for the Ministries of Labor and Social Development and Health at the federal level and the White Nile and in North Kordofan States.

The meeting was aimed to reviewing progress of the project and the means to support it toward providing employment opportunities for the Sudanese youth in all fields.

