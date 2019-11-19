Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Delegation of Council for External Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Monday received at her office a delegation of the Council for External Relations.

Chairman of the council, Ambassador Prof. Yousif Fadul, congratulated the minister on her assuming to office and affirmed the council's support to the minister in the transitional period.

The meeting discussed ways of setting new frameworks for the cooperation between the Council for External Relations and the ministry.

The head of the council's delegation has appreciated the fruitful visits and Sudan openness and reconciliation with the international community.

Ambassador Fadul gave a briefing on the tasks of the council in the field of international relations, referring to the council's formulation to more than 90 working papers and its contributions to the decision makers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for realizing sustainable development and enhancing Sudan external relations.

He assured the council's readiness to provide the ministry with its needs for support and research that are conducted by a group of experts and specialists.

The minister has thanked members of the delegation for their considerable efforts and role in enhancing Sudan's international relations, stating that the ministry looks forward for further cooperation and strengthening to the partnership between the Council for Foreign Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.