Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Delegation of Council for External Relations

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Monday received at her office a delegation of the Council for External Relations.

Chairman of the council, Ambassador Prof. Yousif Fadul, congratulated the minister on her assuming to office and affirmed the council's support to the minister in the transitional period.

The meeting discussed ways of setting new frameworks for the cooperation between the Council for External Relations and the ministry.

The head of the council's delegation has appreciated the fruitful visits and Sudan openness and reconciliation with the international community.

Ambassador Fadul gave a briefing on the tasks of the council in the field of international relations, referring to the council's formulation to more than 90 working papers and its contributions to the decision makers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for realizing sustainable development and enhancing Sudan external relations.

He assured the council's readiness to provide the ministry with its needs for support and research that are conducted by a group of experts and specialists.

The minister has thanked members of the delegation for their considerable efforts and role in enhancing Sudan's international relations, stating that the ministry looks forward for further cooperation and strengthening to the partnership between the Council for Foreign Relations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.