Sudan: Sovereignty Council Gives Directive On Support to Borders Commission

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council has given a directive for providing support to the National Borders Commission in order to enable it to carry out its full role effectively and imposing the country's sovereignty over its territories.

In its meeting which was held at the Republican Palace on Monday and chaired by its Chairman Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan,the Sovereignty Council got acquainted with the performance of the commission and the obstacles facing it.

Member and spokesperson of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Fekki Sulieman, said in a press statement following the meeting that the Council decided postponement of border demarcation in the states, particularly at disputed areas as a step to be in line with the ongoing peace negotiation with the armed struggle movements in Juba which, he explained, would result in wealth-sharing in some states.

Al-Fekki said the Sovereignty Council stressed importance of setting all the maps that display Sudan's borders and issuing an atlas that define Sudan borders with its neighboring countries.

He added that the Sovereignty Council has given a directive for establishing the National Council on Borders that incldes a number of concerned ministries to work with the commission for preparing for the full demarcation of the borders.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.