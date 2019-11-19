Sudan: Sovereignty Council Gives Directive On Support to Borders Commission

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council has given a directive for providing support to the National Borders Commission in order to enable it to carry out its full role effectively and imposing the country's sovereignty over its territories.

In its meeting which was held at the Republican Palace on Monday and chaired by its Chairman Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan,the Sovereignty Council got acquainted with the performance of the commission and the obstacles facing it.

Member and spokesperson of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Al-Fekki Sulieman, said in a press statement following the meeting that the Council decided postponement of border demarcation in the states, particularly at disputed areas as a step to be in line with the ongoing peace negotiation with the armed struggle movements in Juba which, he explained, would result in wealth-sharing in some states.

Al-Fekki said the Sovereignty Council stressed importance of setting all the maps that display Sudan's borders and issuing an atlas that define Sudan borders with its neighboring countries.

He added that the Sovereignty Council has given a directive for establishing the National Council on Borders that incldes a number of concerned ministries to work with the commission for preparing for the full demarcation of the borders.