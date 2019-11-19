Sudan: Foreign Minister and Dutch Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Monday the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan, Dr. Karin Boven, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations and fields of the Netherlands support to Sudan during the transitional period.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands has congratulated the minister on her assumption of office and affirmed her country's support to Sudan in the transitional period and the establishment of new frameworks for cooperation between the two countries.

She expressed her country's desire to strengthen its cooperation with Sudan in various fields and to support Sudan at the international forums.

She praised Sudan's openness to the international community and affirmed the Netherlands' support for Sudan to achieve sustainable development and to boost the peace efforts in Sudan.

She expressed the desire of a number of Dutch companies to invest at various fields and to increase the training opportunities and the empowerment of women in Sudan.

The Dutch Ambassador pointed out that her country aims to join the Group of the Friends of Sudan and take part in the Donors Conference in next April for providing the required support to Sudan.