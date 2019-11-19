Sudan: Foreign Minister and Dutch Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Monday the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan, Dr. Karin Boven, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations and fields of the Netherlands support to Sudan during the transitional period.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands has congratulated the minister on her assumption of office and affirmed her country's support to Sudan in the transitional period and the establishment of new frameworks for cooperation between the two countries.

She expressed her country's desire to strengthen its cooperation with Sudan in various fields and to support Sudan at the international forums.

She praised Sudan's openness to the international community and affirmed the Netherlands' support for Sudan to achieve sustainable development and to boost the peace efforts in Sudan.

She expressed the desire of a number of Dutch companies to invest at various fields and to increase the training opportunities and the empowerment of women in Sudan.

The Dutch Ambassador pointed out that her country aims to join the Group of the Friends of Sudan and take part in the Donors Conference in next April for providing the required support to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.