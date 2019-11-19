Zimbabwe: Anne Nduku New ZLGU President

19 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ANNE NDUKU was elected Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union president at an annual meeting at Royal Harare on Saturday.

She replaces Caroline Mtsambiwa, who had held the post for three years, and did not seek re-election after her term of office lapsed.

The new executive has Margaret Vera, as the vice president, while Rose Gaisford comes in as the chief executive.

"I am very grateful to the women golfers who have chosen me to head the association and I look forward to a successful term of office," she said.

"I thank the outgoing president, Mtsambiwa, and wish her well.

"Our target is to see more junior golfers graduating and we urge the supporters and sponsors to continue working with us.

"We also look forward to retaining all the trophies that we won on the international scene and have more women joining the sport.

"There is a perspective that golf is an elite sport but we need to remove that and see more players coming on board."

Mtsambiwa did not seek re-election after serving her two-year term and said she was happy with her achievements.

"I am happy to be leaving the post and I wish the incoming executive all the best," she said.

Under the leadership of Mtsambiwa, Zimbabwe women's golf enjoyed successful period.

They posted good results in high-profile competitions such as the All-Africa Challenge Trophy and the A& B Triangular Ladies golf tournament.

Her tenure also coincided with the rise of junior players such as Danielle Bekker, Margret Nyamukondiwa and Emily Jones.

Read the original article on The Herald.

