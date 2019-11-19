Zimbabwe: Companies to Exhibit At Zanu-PF Annual Conference

LOCAL and international companies are expected to exhibit at next month's 18th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province.

At least 20 companies have already confirmed their participation at the expo which will run concurrently with the conference to be held under the theme "Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030".

Mashonaland East Zanu-PF Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe said the party will not have fundraising dinners this year.

"The New Dispensation will run its affairs professionally. We have shifted from seeking donations to raising funds. We have space for companies who are willing to exhibit their products at the party's annual conference.

"So far more than 20 companies have already confirmed their participation. Companies such as Delta, Dairibord are among the companies that have already confirmed their participation,"said Cde Kashambe.

The space for the exhibition would cost between $50 000 and $100 000.

He commended the effort so far put by the Mashonaland East provincial leadership in coming up with a successful annual event.

Discussions at the conference will centre on the state of the economy, mining as a pivotal industry in revamping the economy and the modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture to ensure food security.

More than 7 000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conference with at least 2 000 foreign delegates also confirming their participation.

The conference is expected to consolidate national efforts towards reviving the country's economy, with President Mnangagwa aggressively pursuing economic recovery through the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2020).

The TSP is premised on fiscal consolidation, economic stabilisation, and stimulation of growth and creation of employment.