Zimbabwe: MDC-a Politically Disorganised

The recent claims by MDC-Alliance that it dropped the challenge of "illegitimacy" of President Mnangagwa that they have been capitalising on since he assumed office in 2018 clearly reveals how that opposition is confused and disorganised.

It's now just over a year since the 2018 Presidential election results were announced.

Since then, MDC-Alliance has been making noise that their vote was stolen.

MDC-Alliance leaders, including Tendai Biti, went on to incite their supporters to go into the streets to defend "their stolen vote".

The MDC-Alliance went on to challenge the Presidential election results, but failed, the full judgment of which was availed recently by the Constitutional Court.

However, it came as a shocker to read a headline from one of the local daily papers written, "Chamisa drops ED illegitimacy challenge".

The article went on to say that the MDC-Alliance 's national executive council (NEC) met and released a statement that it will not refer to the issue of legitimacy of President Mnangagwa, but instead, will focus on electoral reforms only.

Reports have it that the MDC-Alliance's NEC seven-hour meeting resolved that the issue of challenging the illegitimacy of President Mnangagwa was no longer on their agenda, but had to shift their nets to other issues.

As it stands, Chamisa and the entire MDC-Alliance leadership are after power and resources.

They fight hard to find avenues where they can oil themselves at the expense of the people they lead.

After realising that the issue of illegitimacy had been ignored by all and sundry, including their allies, the party has decided to drop the issue.

However, the issue of electoral reforms, which has now become their main focus, is already being taken care of by the New Dispensation.

Most opposition party leaders will concur with the author that the political field has changed for the better since the coming in of the new administration.

Opposition political parties can freely hold their peaceful rallies and meetings without any challenges, a departure from the old dispensation.

Adding on to that, President Mnangagwa launched the Political Actors Dialogue, (POLAD).

POLAD seeks to bring unity among political players, mainly those that participated in the last elections and are trying to find the way forward for the country.

In simple terms, POLAD provides a platform for the exchange of political ideas and opinions in a peaceful and respectful environment.

Surprisingly, the MDC-ALLIANCE, which claims to be the people's party and biggest opposition party in Zimbabwe, refused to join the dialogue, nonsensically claiming that President Mnangagwa was illegitimate.

Recently addressing a rally in Chiredzi, President Mnangagwa saluted all political actors who are part of the dialogue.

The President said: "We said all parties should come on the table for dialogue.

"There are some who did not come on the table for the dialogue.

"Most parties have come on board and we discuss with them on how we can move forward.

"Elections are held once in every five years. After five years, we go back to our political parties and seek a new mandate from the people." Political dialogue has always been the panacea to the preferred violent protests by MDC-ALLIANCE.

While other political parties have been discussing political issues in the country, the MDC-ALLIANCE has been involved in a series of violent demonstrations which yielded nothing but destruction.

MDC-ALLIANCE should be warned that violent protests are counter-productive and they have a negative impact on the economy and ultimately on people's welfare.

Since President Mnangagwa's administration showed commitment to ensuring that people's rights, including the right to protest are guaranteed, the MDC-ALLIANCE is, however, abusing that right.

Mostly, their demonstrations are associated with violence, which is against the Constitution which calls for a peaceful demonstration.