South Africa: Sophie Lichaba On Her Love for Her Husband and Her Near-Fatal Crash - 'I Walked Out Without a Scratch'

Cape Town — It's been two years since former Generations actress Sophie Lichaba and her businessman husband, Max Lichaba, got married - and from what we see, it's been a very good two years.

Taking to Instagram to show her appreciation to not only to her hubby, but to God too, Sophie thanked Max for always putting God first in their marriage and for standing by her.

"Today we celebrate 2 years of our marriage. God is amazing. The devil tried everything!!! But mercy said No.... Today I'm alive thanking you Lord that we've survived it all through your mercy. Continual Attacks on our marriage because the human devils just won't stop and don't give up. Thank you, Lord, for keeping loving blessing us in the midst of it all. Today since before you Lord and witnesses we signed and agreed this is forever no matter what [sic]," she wrote.

Sophie, also added that she was involved in a near-fatal crash but, thanks to God, her life was spared and she got out of it without a scratch.

"We cannot stop thanking you for showing those devils that you are God our Father Jehovah who saved my life again from a fatal accident yesterday. I walked out without a scratch. You answer prayers of protection in advance ... because our miracle is you saved me, and I walked out like Jesus would without a scratch! Today we celebrate our marriage and life. I pray in Jesus name that our God continues to show up and show those ever-confident devils that my God our God has the last word. God of Abraham Jehovah Jireh we thank you We love you We give you all the Glory and the honour. Jeremiah 29:11-13 I still and forever will stand on your promise Lord.

"My husband I love you and Pray we continue to put God first in our marriage and remember we are nothing with God. I pray that we remember what love really is amazing & exciting and we both remember that ** I love you ** that we should never take it light...it speaks leaps n bounds love you. You know after God you are my heartbeat my love... My life ...the father of our children. love you [sic]," she concluded.

Source: Drum