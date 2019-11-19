Tanzania: TBA Boss in the Hot Seat

19 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Building Agency (TBA) Chief Executive Officer Daudi Kondoro was on Monday told to appraise himself and see if he fits for the job.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa issued the order to the CEO as he suspended three directors of the public real estate agency over underperformance.

"We need TBA but its people have problems. We can't spare them, officials of this institution think that we would let them do what they want simply because theirs is government institution," fumed the premier.

He spoke tough after visiting the construction site for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) offices at Njedengwa area in Dodoma.

The suspended were acting director for construction department, Arch Humphrey Killo, acting Project Manager Abdallah Awadh and acting Director for Consultancy Department Arch Hamis Kileo.

The premier reached the decision after being unsatisfied with TBA performance in implementation of various government projects, including construction of NEC headquarters, which started in July 2017 and was scheduled for completion in June last year.

However, the 13bn/- project remains uncompleted and construction works have stopped.

At the project site, the seemingly angry Majaliwa questioned reasons over the project delays.

TBA's Killo explained that the agency stopped the construction works after noticing that there were missing things during preparation of Bill of Quantities (BOQ).

"The initial budget for the project was 10bn/- but during preparation of the architect design, the costs increased to 13bn/-, which was then agreed during the contract signing. But, as we continued with works, we noticed that there were things that were forgotten when preparing the BOQ. This made the costs to shoot up to 32bn/-," Arch Killo said.

The premier expressed surprise over the huge increase from 13bn/- to 32bn/- while the customer had allocated only 10bn/- for the project.

Mr Killo defended the increase, saying the agency realised the difference between the BOQ and actual needs of the project when already at the construction site.

Mr Majaliwa said that many projects that TBA tendered to execute were not completed in time.

"The office building of the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments here in Dodoma was constructed by only 1.7bn/-, what kind of experts are you? You don't perform well and regional and district commissioners complain over project delays in their areas," he told TBA.

He directed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled Jenista Mhagama to stop the contract with TBA and look for another contractor to finish the project.

Mr Majaliwa instructed that another engaged contractor has to complete the project within six months and the force account system be used in undertaking the project.

