Kenya: Mid-Air Scare As Trainee Pilot Forced to Keep Plane Airborne After Wheel Falls Off

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Charles Lwanga

A light aircraft was forced to fly for two-hours to exhaust its fuel before crash landing at the Malindi International Airport on Monday.

Malindi airport manager Mohammed Karama said the Cessna 152 aircraft, belonging to the Kenya School of Flying, lost one of its wheels mid-air and had to fly for two hours to avoid explosion when landing.

"The control tower noticed that its fore wheel was missing while mid-air and the pilot was advised to fly for two hours due to security reasons," he said.

Mr Karama said that the aircraft had only one occupant, a male pilot who is undertaking aviation studies.

"He crash-landed but he did not suffer injuries, although he was taken to the hospital together with his tutor who was directing him while mid-air for psychological counselling due to trauma," he said.

DAMAGE

Mr Karama said a security team, fire brigadiers and medical personnel's from Tawfique hospital had already arrived at the airport when the aircraft was crash landing to avert any calamity.

However, he said the aircraft and the runway was damaged.

"The cause of the accident will be established by aviation investigators," he said, adding that the incident happened when the airspace was not busy and it therefore did not disrupt the normal operation.

Incidents of the aircraft used by the Kenya School of Flying crash landing in the area are not new to locals, who have called on the management to service the planes to avoid disaster.

In November last year, a pilot was injured after a light aircraft failed to climb high enough during take-off and crashed into an electric post near a house in Furunzi, Malindi.

In September 2016, a flight instructor and her student from Kenya School of Flying survived a crash at Malanga Primary school after their training aircraft developed mechanical problems.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.