Mauritius: The Success of the Tourism Industry Depends On the Skills of Its Workforce, Says Minister Lesjongard

press release

The success of the tourism industry is highly dependent on the creativity, skills, and commitment of the workforce, and, Mauritius as a multicultural rainbow nation has a lot to offer as a tourist destination, stated the Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard. He was speaking on the occasion of the 10th anniversary and the graduation ceremony of the Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School, in Pierrefonds, Palma on Friday 15 November 2019.

Minister Lesjongard commended the graduates for their hardwork and encouraged them to explore the potentials of the tourism industry. Mauritius with its sandy beaches, he said, has over the years cultivated itself as a reputed tourist destination. In the face of the rapid growing nature of the tourism industry worldwide, it is important to keep pace with the competitive markets and provide better quality services, he added.

According to him, with the global competition in the field of tourism, it is becoming increasingly difficult to compete only in terms of prices. The emerging need, he underlined, is to continuously innovate and invest in more skills and human capital while maintaining the essential assets of Mauritius which are the Mauritian expertise and hospitality that will continue to contribute positively to the tourism industry.

The Tourism Minister made an appeal to stakeholders from the public and private sectors to work together in order to bring the tourism industry to greater heights of success. The visibility of Mauritius as a paradise island must be promoted in various parts of the world and not only on traditional markets, he added.