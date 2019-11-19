South Africa: The Man By Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's Side

Cape Town — Sorry guys - it seems Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green is spoken for.

In October Tamaryn, from Paarl in the Western Cape, shared an Instagram pic with her 330 000 followers of herself and a partner attending a wedding. She captioned it: "My person."

Her followers couldn't get enough. "What a beautiful couple," one wrote. Another piped up with, "Finally! She shared a pic of her boyfriend."

Tamaryn (25) and her man turned heads last week at the Pink Polo event at Val de Vie in Paarl which raises awareness of breast cancer.

The former Miss SA recently spoke to YOU about the man who stole her heart, 26-year-old businessman Zesimdumise Ndwandwe Nxumalo, better known as Ze.

Ze lives in Gauteng and Tamaryn in Cape Town, where she's in her final year of medical studies at the University of Cape Town. "We make a lot of time for FaceTime sessions," Tamaryn tells YOU of their long-distance relationship. "We're blessed because many of the Miss SA-related events took me to Joburg at the beginning of our relationship. And he often travels to Cape Town for work."

Ze was born in northern Johannesburg and spent most of his life in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, City Press newspaper reports. After graduating in 2010 from Kearsney College in Botha's Hill, Durban, he enrolled for a law degree at Wits but later quit his studies to pursue a career in business.

Ze met Tamaryn in September 2018 at a store opening in Joburg. "We'd both been invited as guests to the event," Tamaryn says.

Officially, they've have been together for nine months, Tamaryn says about her relationship with the successful young businessman. Why does it work? "It's simple: we're each other's best friends," she explained.

It also helps that Ze is a romantic soul. "He's very romantic," Tamaryn reveals. "He knows gifts with sentimental value mean more to me than materialistic things."

In August she shared a pic on Instagram of Ze celebrating her 25 th birthday with her friends and family.

Tamaryn graduates next month, after which the rookie doctor will be doing her residency and community service.

And what's life like now that her whirlwind year as Miss SA is over? "My life looks a lot different," says Tamaryn, who also was first princess in the Miss Universe competition in Thailand last year.

"I'm spending most of my time working on my degree, whether working at the hospital or studying at home. I'm still very busy but it's a different kind of busy that doesn't require me to wear high heels," she laughs.

Source: YOU