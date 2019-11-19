Nigeria: I'm the Authentic Winner of Bayelsa Governorship Poll - PDP's Diri

19 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election in Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him winner.

INEC had on Sunday declared APC candidate, Chief David Lyon, as the winner of the election, having polled a total of 352,552 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Douye Diri of PDP who polled 143,172 votes.

Diri, who led some governorship candidates of other political parties to addressed a press conference in Yenagoa, yesterday, said the results obtained from the PDP situation room showed that he was the original winner of the poll, and urged INEC to declare him winner immediately.

According to him, the results from the PDP situation room showed that the party scored a total of 98,502 votes to defeat APC, with 55,903, before the entire results were allegedly later changed in favour of APC.

He said: "INEC should declare my humble self and the PDP as winner of the election, but before we talk about that, I want to express my gratitude to Bayelsans who turned out in their large numbers to exercise their franchise and ensure that the will of the people to elect who should lead them prevailed.

"I am not just saying that PDP is the winner of the just concluded election. You recall that during my press conference yesterday, I informed you that we have a situation room that was monitoring the exercise across all the local governments and all the wards in the state. As we speak today, we have the result of that monitoring," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Nigerian Entrepreneur Wins U.S.$250,000 Jack Ma Grant

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.