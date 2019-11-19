Nigeria: I'm the Authentic Winner of Bayelsa Governorship Poll - PDP's Diri

Yenagoa — Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election in Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him winner.

INEC had on Sunday declared APC candidate, Chief David Lyon, as the winner of the election, having polled a total of 352,552 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Douye Diri of PDP who polled 143,172 votes.

Diri, who led some governorship candidates of other political parties to addressed a press conference in Yenagoa, yesterday, said the results obtained from the PDP situation room showed that he was the original winner of the poll, and urged INEC to declare him winner immediately.

According to him, the results from the PDP situation room showed that the party scored a total of 98,502 votes to defeat APC, with 55,903, before the entire results were allegedly later changed in favour of APC.

He said: "INEC should declare my humble self and the PDP as winner of the election, but before we talk about that, I want to express my gratitude to Bayelsans who turned out in their large numbers to exercise their franchise and ensure that the will of the people to elect who should lead them prevailed.

"I am not just saying that PDP is the winner of the just concluded election. You recall that during my press conference yesterday, I informed you that we have a situation room that was monitoring the exercise across all the local governments and all the wards in the state. As we speak today, we have the result of that monitoring," he said.