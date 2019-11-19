Sudan: Waliof Kassala State Calls on People of East Sudan to Avoid Sedition

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Mohamed has called on people of east Sudan to unite their rank and confront the threats of regionalism.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of Kassala State stressed that east Sudan is not needy for racism calls, renewing his government rejection to any action that would drag the country into tribal problems.

He stressed the importance of preserving the social fabric and workings to serve the citizens, denying existence of any problems of fuel in the state except a shortage in benzene which is attributed to the increasing number of the vehicles operating with benzene in the state.

Maj. Gen. Babiker has affirmed the prevalence security stability along the border with Eritrea and Ethiopia.