South Africa: Stormers Star's Career Hanging in the Balance

19 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Stormers hooker Ramone Samuels' career is hanging in the balance due to a troublesome ankle.

This was revealed by Stormers coach John Dobson at a media briefing at the team's High Performance Centre in Bellville on Monday.

Dobson said he expected to have a fully fit squad available for the start of the 2020 Super Rugby competition, with the exception of Samuels.

The 25-year-old has not played rugby since suffering an ankle injury in a friendly match against French club Montpellier in August 2018.

"The guy that we have grave concerns about is Ramone. I think he's potentially got a career-threatening injury. It's very sad. He's got a nerve that's not regenerating in his ankle. The break was so bad... a call (on Samuels' future) is going to be made in February."

Samuels, who is the brother of Stormers utility back Damian Willemse, has been on the Cape franchise's books since 2017.

Samuels was schooled at Paul Roos in Stellenbosch and after playing for the Western Province under-19 team after school, he moved to Johannesburg where he spent time at the Lions.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.