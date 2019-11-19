Gambia: PRO-Gambia Engage Party Leaders On Three, Five Year Debacle

Photo: Pixabay
Serekunda Market, Gambia
18 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

'PRO-Gambia', a civil society group advocating for peace, has recently concluded engagements with political party leaders on the ongoing three or five year debacle.

Essa Jesus Jatta, the Secretary-General of the group held a press briefing to inform journalists about their recently concluded activity on Thursday 14th November 2019 at Sinchu.

Jatta said the association has met almost all political party leaders in the country including those that are part of the Coalition.

"Looking at the recent political climate, we deem it necessary to engage the leaders of all the political parties in the ongoing three or five year argument because we know that their followers will listen to them," he said.

Fatou Fatty, Vice President of PRO-Gambia Association said they embraced and engaged political leaders as part of their assignment which was exclusively a fact-finding mission.

"We discussed with the executives of various political parties on issues regarding the current political situation and how they think we can all work together in solving the problems before it becomes insurmountable," she said. "We will be engaging all political and religious leaders, pressure groups, civic organizations, Schools and tertiary institutions, media outlets and individuals who are interested in striving for peace and stability in our upcoming event slated for 23rd November 2019 with the theme: ZERO VIOLENCE-CAMPAIGN," she said.

Fatty said they will tour the nation between the 18th and 22nd of November 2019 ahead of this activity during which they will engage in dialogue with students from some senior secondary Schools in every region.

PRO-Gambia was established in the year 2016 to inculcate peace in the minds of Gambians. The Association since its inception has embarked on numerous activities to promote peace and has struggled to carry out their activities on their own.

