Sudan: Wali of Kassala State Calls People of East Sudan to Shun Sedition

Khartoum — Wali(governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Mohamed called people of east Sudan to unify rank and confront threats the regionalism poses.

In a press statement , the Wali of Kassala State stressed that east Sudan does not need for racism calls and renewed his government rejection to any action that would drag the country into tribal problems.

He said " we are one social fabric and our objective is to serve the citizens, denying existence of any problems of fuel in the State except shortage in benzene which attributed to growing number of vehicles operating with benzene in the state.

Mag. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker underscored security stability along border s with Eritrea and Ethiopia.