Sudan: Workshop On Protection of Cultural Heritage At Sabaloka Falls

17 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Atbara — A training Workshop on Protection of Cultural Heritage was launched Sunday at Sabaloka Waterfalls within framework of efforts to prepare a file for registering the area as a world heritage site, in a process to be carried out by Sudan National Committee for Education , Science and Culture in collaboration with UNESCO and directorates of tourism in States of Khartoum and River Nile.

Director of Tourism at Shandi Locality, Kawthar Al-Khateeb explained that the three-day training session was the second of its kind and targets local community with participation of trainers from federal and state directorates of tourism.

She added that the closing day would see visit of a delegation from UNESCO schools to recognize tourist sites at areas of Sabaloka, Bajrawia , Naga'a and Muswarat

Speakers who addressed the opening session agreed upon importance of registering the area as a world heritage site and cited advantages of Sabaloka area and its different tourism faces and natural and archeological components.

They called for development of Sabaloka site to be an international tourism destination.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.