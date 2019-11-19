Sudan: Workshop On Protection of Cultural Heritage At Sabaloka Falls

Atbara — A training Workshop on Protection of Cultural Heritage was launched Sunday at Sabaloka Waterfalls within framework of efforts to prepare a file for registering the area as a world heritage site, in a process to be carried out by Sudan National Committee for Education , Science and Culture in collaboration with UNESCO and directorates of tourism in States of Khartoum and River Nile.

Director of Tourism at Shandi Locality, Kawthar Al-Khateeb explained that the three-day training session was the second of its kind and targets local community with participation of trainers from federal and state directorates of tourism.

She added that the closing day would see visit of a delegation from UNESCO schools to recognize tourist sites at areas of Sabaloka, Bajrawia , Naga'a and Muswarat

Speakers who addressed the opening session agreed upon importance of registering the area as a world heritage site and cited advantages of Sabaloka area and its different tourism faces and natural and archeological components.

They called for development of Sabaloka site to be an international tourism destination.