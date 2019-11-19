Sudan: Al-Slam Locality Prepares to Make Successful Displaced Persons Voluntary Return

Kosti — The Executive Director of the border Al-Slam in the White Nile State, Dr. Mustafa Mohamed Hamd, has inspected the Al-Naeem and Al-Kweik Administrative Units, accompanied by a number of officials.

The Executive Director said that this visit came as part of the efforts being exerted by state's government to make a success the voluntary repatriation of the displaced persons from areas bordering South Sudan State.

He affirmed the locality's concern with rehabilitation of the service projects.

He directed the concerned administrations to take the required measures to operate the drinking water stations at Al-Kweik administrative unit to prior to the return of citizens in the coming days.

SUNA learned that the citizens of Kweik and Umglala at the border with South Sudan have witnessed immigration of citizens due to deterioration of the security situation in South Sudan country since the year 2013.