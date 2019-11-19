Sudan: Al-Slam Locality Prepares to Make Successful Displaced Persons Voluntary Return

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — The Executive Director of the border Al-Slam in the White Nile State, Dr. Mustafa Mohamed Hamd, has inspected the Al-Naeem and Al-Kweik Administrative Units, accompanied by a number of officials.

The Executive Director said that this visit came as part of the efforts being exerted by state's government to make a success the voluntary repatriation of the displaced persons from areas bordering South Sudan State.

He affirmed the locality's concern with rehabilitation of the service projects.

He directed the concerned administrations to take the required measures to operate the drinking water stations at Al-Kweik administrative unit to prior to the return of citizens in the coming days.

SUNA learned that the citizens of Kweik and Umglala at the border with South Sudan have witnessed immigration of citizens due to deterioration of the security situation in South Sudan country since the year 2013.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.