Gambia: Fisheries Minister Signs Multi-Million Dalasi Fisheries Development, Management Project

The Minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters on Thursday November 14th 2019, signed a multi-million Dalasi project through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lincoln University College, Agro-technology and Ocean Resource Research Center of Malaysia, on a Fisheries Development and Management project for the Gambia.

This project is said to be a five year development and management project to strengthen research and educational promotion of marine resources and related industries and to exchange scientific research findings on fisheries and aquaculture and is subject to renewal for similar periods.

Dr. Bamba A.M Banja, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries dilated on the MOU between the two parties.

"We want to put food on the table for the Gambian people and aquaculture is a key area where we can strengthen this cooperation. The Gambia is blessed with fresh water. So the potential for aquaculture development is very high as far as the country is concerned. This MOU is very important for the Ministry and it covers areas that will help us in the implementation of our National Development Plans (NDPs)," PS Banja said.

On his part, Dr. Aixinjueluo Yuhao JP, Ambassador-at-large of the Gambia in South East Asia harped on the importance of the MOU and described the Gambia as a tourist destination. This he said makes him and his colleagues to come up with a very significant MOU with the Ministry and want the project to last for more than five years.

James P.F. Gomez, the Minster of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters said the Ministry wants to best satisfy the Gambian people with their well-endowed resources. He underscored the importance of the MOU on the lives of the Gambian people and said the cooperation will help build capacity, create opportunities for training as well as provide employment for Gambians.

He urged Gambians to take good advantage of the MOU.

"I want to assure that our Ministry will follow and adhere to the principles of the MOU," he said; that he is optimistic that if both parties adhere to the principles of the MOU, they will succeed together.

"We wish that we can multiply the efforts of the partnership so that every Gambian will benefit," he concludes.