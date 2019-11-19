Gambia: Coach Sorry for Banjul's Super Nawettan Exit

18 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Matarr Jasseh, Makutu Manneh And Abdoulie Fatty

Banjul Coach Major Saine has offered a groveling apology for his side's exit of the Africell sponsored Super Nawettan.

Banjul failed to pick meaningful wins as their strikers battled severe goal profligacy in a trend that had them bowing out earlier than thought.

'We're apologizing to the Banjul public for going out of the tournament in the group stage. We have created lot of chances but we have not been clinical. Respect to the players in the spirit of football. This is sport, anything can happen,' Majorr said in the aftermath of the duel.

Banjul defender Abdoulie Jallow's own goal gaffe was all it took to earn Brufut the spoils.

Majorr's opposing figure in the dug-out Pa Bojang thumbs-up his charges for heeding to his words and sticking up to the game plan.

'I have promised Brufut community that I will take them through the first round. I am proud of the boys,' Bojang says.

Elsewhere over the weekend, Kombo East and Foni settled on a 1-1 tie. Saikou Gibba grabbed the equaliser for Foni after Basuru Thiane had netted for Kombo East.

Sukuta beat Lamin 2-1 at the Serrekunda East Park. Musa Joof earned the opener for Sukuta with a delectable free-kick before Lamin's Alieu Konateh equalised and Abdul Khadir Sabally of Sukuta fired in the winner having been fed by Abdoulie Jallow.

Goal scorer Khadir could have made it a brace but he cuffed his penalty at Lamin's net-minder Vincent Mendy on the back of a foul on Muhammed Kanteh in the box.

