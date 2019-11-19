Sudan and Bahrain Agree to Reactivate Bilateral Relations

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed, Monday received the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Bahrain at Sudan, Abdalla Rabia Saeed.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthening the relations between Sudan and Bahrain, coordinating at the regional and international levels.

The two sides praised distinguished relations between two countries and means to enhance further these relations.

Saeed pointed to the contribution of the Sudanese community in Bahrain to strengthening the relations between the two peoples.

The Assistant Undersecretary has thanked Bahrain for its support to the government to Sudan and gave a briefing on the current situation after formation of the transitional government, the efforts of Sudan to overcome the economic crisis, the call for removing Sudan name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism file, and the call to write off the debt to encourage the foreign investment and to integrate Sudan at international economy.

Two sides agreed to reactivate the bilateral cooperation and hold a meeting of the joint political consultantive committee between two countries for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.