Sudan and Bahrain Agree to Reactivate Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed, Monday received the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Bahrain at Sudan, Abdalla Rabia Saeed.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthening the relations between Sudan and Bahrain, coordinating at the regional and international levels.

The two sides praised distinguished relations between two countries and means to enhance further these relations.

Saeed pointed to the contribution of the Sudanese community in Bahrain to strengthening the relations between the two peoples.

The Assistant Undersecretary has thanked Bahrain for its support to the government to Sudan and gave a briefing on the current situation after formation of the transitional government, the efforts of Sudan to overcome the economic crisis, the call for removing Sudan name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism file, and the call to write off the debt to encourage the foreign investment and to integrate Sudan at international economy.

Two sides agreed to reactivate the bilateral cooperation and hold a meeting of the joint political consultantive committee between two countries for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.