Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, received in her office Monday the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sudan, Dr. Salman bin Saoud Al-Jabiri, and discussed means of boosting the judicial cooperation between Sudan and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ambassador of Oman has appreciated firmness of the relations between the two countries and contribution of the Sudanese judges to the judicial work in the Sultanate of Oman.

He affirmed his keenness to support reinforcement of the protocols signed between the two countries.

He said that Sudan has presented a great example on the transition of power, wishing stability and prosperity for Sudan.

The Chief Justice has praised the briefing given by the Ambassador of Oman about performance of the Sudanese judges in the Sultanate, pledging to put into action all the cooperation agreements and protocols signed by the Sudanese and the Omani judiciaries.

She said that the Sudanese judge is known for his honesty and independence since the country's independence, asserting importance of the judicial cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of training and the exchange of experiences.