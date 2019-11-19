Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman

18 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Neimat Abdalla Mohamed Khair, received in her office Monday the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sudan, Dr. Salman bin Saoud Al-Jabiri, and discussed means of boosting the judicial cooperation between Sudan and the Sultanate of Oman.

The Ambassador of Oman has appreciated firmness of the relations between the two countries and contribution of the Sudanese judges to the judicial work in the Sultanate of Oman.

He affirmed his keenness to support reinforcement of the protocols signed between the two countries.

He said that Sudan has presented a great example on the transition of power, wishing stability and prosperity for Sudan.

The Chief Justice has praised the briefing given by the Ambassador of Oman about performance of the Sudanese judges in the Sultanate, pledging to put into action all the cooperation agreements and protocols signed by the Sudanese and the Omani judiciaries.

She said that the Sudanese judge is known for his honesty and independence since the country's independence, asserting importance of the judicial cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of training and the exchange of experiences.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.