Ghana: 'Meteors Focused for Cote d'Ivoire Game'

Media Officer of the Black Meteors team, Michael Tuffour, has dismissed media reports that there is chaos in camp among the players, due to some unpaid bonuses.

"Everything is fine. There is no cause for alarm," he told the media at the weekend.

He said the players were focused ahead of tomorrow's tie with Cote d'Ivoire as well as grabbing a spot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

According to him, the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, are fully committed thus far "providing almost everything the team needs to be successful in its quest to qualify for the Olympics Games."

"It is the vision of the President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and the Sports Ministry headed by Isaac Asiamah to ensure the Black Meteors secure qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after missing out on the last three editions, since they started the qualification process.

"The technical team and the playing body are very much aware of the big task ahead and as a result their training sessions have been intensified to produce an improved match winning performance in the game against Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday," Tuffuor added.

The Meteors Media Officer stressed that the mood in camp was very positive "and it's lovely to see the bond between the technical team and the playing body as the players are happy and are ready to make Ghanaians proud on Tuesday."

He, therefore, entreated all to discard any rumour about player unrest in camp as a result of unpaid bonuses, stressing that Meteros are due their bonus and the delegation here have been duly informed of when the payment will be made.

"We are all optimistic that the payment will be done as soon as practicable. There is no cause for alarm and we are all focused on our job here as we have utmost trust in the Government of Ghana and the sector minister."