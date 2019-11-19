Ghana: Kwesi Appiah Endorses Wembley Sports

Black Stars' Coach James Kwesi Appiah has endorsed the astro turf facility at Madina, in Accra.

The Stars trainer, who applauded the contractor - Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited (WSCCL), for the high quality pitch, also urged the government to provide more of such edifices in other parts of the country.

The Stars had two training sessions last Friday and Saturday on the facility in Madina as part of preparations towards today's AFCON 2021 qualifier against São Tomé and Principe which will be played on an artificial turf.

The training regime on the astro turf is expected to help the Stars familiarise with artificial turf and to coach Appiah, "there could not have been any better place than the Madina project which even before its completion is already serving national interest."

Coach Appiah, who was overwhelmed by the quality of the pitch and the high standard facility, was full of praise for Wembley Sports and the Zongo Ministry, the facilitators of the project.

"We thank the managers for the high quality pitch and the Zongo Ministry for this initiative. This will help us so much in the game against São Tomé and we believe it will power us to victory," Coach Appiah stressed.

The Stars trainer also called on government and the football association to collaborate with Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited to put up similar projects across the country.

"This is a world class astro turf with floodlights to even play at night. Indeed, we need a lot of this in every district to unearth more talents at the grassroots.

"Today, thousands of people came to watch the Black Stars. People in our communities want to see them and when we have these facilities scattered in the country, then we can take the team closer to the people," he said.

The Madina Astro Turf Project, is one of the three facilities under construction and being facilitated by the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development.