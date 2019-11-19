Ghana: GMA Suspends Strike Action

The Ghana Medical Association has suspended its intended withdrawal of services.

GMA told Citi News it has reached a consensus with government, thus its decision to call off the intended strike.

The doctors, last week threatened to withdraw their services by November 17, should the government fail to review their conditions of Service.

The President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea said the Association is satisfied with the agreement made with the government.

"We have finally reached an agreement with government and based on that, we have suspended our intended strike. As we speak we both have agreed on certain issues and we think we are satisfied."

This development follows the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission's (FWSC) promise to sign the agreed conditions of service document for Medical Doctors/Dentists working with the Ministry of Health and its agencies.

The GMA in July 2015 embarked on a 3-week strike over the absence of a codified condition of service.

They were demanding a signed document detailing a number of entitlements to be given to them as part of their conditions of service.

Part of their demands included 40% of basic salaries as accommodation allowance per month, 20 percent as core duty facilitation allowance, 30% clothing allowance, 20% maintenance allowance, 20% utility allowance, 50% as professional allowance and 25% special risk allowance and vehicle tax exemption to doctors.

They called off the strike to return to the negotiation table after several appeals from many Ghanaians including members of the clergy.