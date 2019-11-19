Ghana: Waala Traditional Area Launches Edu Endowment Fund

Wa — The Waala Traditional Council has launched an education endowment fund called "The Wa Naa -OLAM Ghana Educational Endowment Fund" to support needy but brilliant people who sought to advance their academic work.

The education endowment fund being the brainchild of the Paramount of Chief of Wa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, was started with GH¢50,000 as seed capital provided by Olam Ghana, a leading agri-commodity company.

The fund would become operational in the next academic year from September, 2020.

The launching of the fund was part of activities to climax this year's Dumba Festival at Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday.

The Chief of Busa, Naa Ali Seidu Pelpuo who received the seed-capital from Olam on behalf of the traditional Area, stated that the fund was as a result of a long nursed dream of the Wa Naa to promote education among the youth of the region.

He urged citizens of the Waala land as well as the entire region to endeavour to contribute to the fundto promote education from the basic to the tertiary level.

Mr Mahama and Dr Salih contributed GH¢ 10,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively to the Education Fund.