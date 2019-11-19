Angola: CPLP Justice Ministers Debate Cyber Crimes

18 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The 16th Conference of Justice Ministers of the Organization of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) to be held on Thursday, 22 July, in Cape Verde will discuss about Cybercrime and electronic proof as challenges for criminal justice and the rule of law of the Organization.

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, represents Angola at the event, to take place in the city of Sal, which is due to arrive Tuesday, indicates a note distributed today, Monday, to Angop.

The choice of theme, the document justifies, is related to the fact that societies increasingly depend on the use of information technology, which also leads to the increase of computer offenses, at a higher speed than containment measures.

With the Sal Conference, CPLP Ministers of Justice are seeking concerted action to address the threat posed by cybercrime in the community in which they operate, through strong legislation harmonized with international standards.

Francisco Queiroz will head a delegation of judges and prosecutors, technicians assigned to the Criminal Investigation Police and the Directorates of Administration and Justice Policies of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

The XV Conference was held in 2016, in Brasilia, Brazil.

