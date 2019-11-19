Ghana: Government to Provide More Cushioning to Banking Sector

18 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance said the government is working with the Banking Community to launch a GH¢2 billion credit and guarantee scheme in 2020 to cushion the banking sector.

The initiative would in particular, be structured to incentivise banks to lend to private sector at discounted lending rates.

"The scheme, which will start in the first quarter of 2020 will be targeted at specific industries such as agribusiness, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism and the tech-sector amongst others.

Mr Ofori-Atta announced this on Wednesday when he presented the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament in Accra.

Outlining initiatives that would be undertaken next year to boost private sector growth, he said there would be the establishment of Enterprise Credit Scheme (ECS) that would ensure a reasonable level of lending rates.

"In 2019, government engaged many stakeholders with respect to access to credit for the private sector. Experts went across the length and breadth of the country to meet with SMEs and artisans, proprietors and associations to get a better understanding of the challenges they face in accessing credit, while the Ministry also engaged the AGI, Banker's Association, among others prior to this year's budget," he said.

He said "Through evidence-based research and field engagements with over 40 business associations, credit needs of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country, the government is ready to take advantage of the macro gains, and enhanced social cohesion through our social intervention initiatives to focus on private sector growth, home ownership and infrastructure development, including toll roads."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.