Ghana: Police Asked to Seek Personnel Protection

18 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — Police personnel in the Upper West Region have been asked to protect themselves from being harmed by unscrupulous persons, by taking their personal security seriously.

"We are all aware of the recent occurrences within the service where members of the public have caused harm to some personnel or even taken the lives of police personnel in the line of duty", Commissioner of Police, (COP) Beatrice Vib-Sanziri has stated.

COP Vib-Sanziri, who is representative of the Upper West Region on the Police Management Board, made the call when she paid a courtesy call on the regional minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, last Friday.

The Police Management Board advises the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on issues of policing.

COP Vib-Sanziri was on a one-week working visit in the region to interact with police personnel and ascertain their welfare and other work related issues, to enhance the performance of their duties.

She said the concerns about the security of the police were discussed at this year's National Regional Commanders' conference, at Accra in August.

COP Vib-Sanziri said "last year during my tour, I came across personnel, who have stayed in the region for 8, 10 and 15 years, which was not the best. I compiled the list of such people and reported on them, some were transferred, others still remain. To ensure effectiveness, I will continue to remind IGP on the need to transfer the rest"

The Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Aboagye Nyarko, said that though the regional police command lacked adequate number of personnel, it has maintained law and order.

He, however, said logistical constraints limited the performance of the police, urged the authorities to solve challenges facing the police.

The Regional Minister lauded the collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council and security agencies in maintaining law and order.

