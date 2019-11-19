South Africa: KZN Boy, 10, Dies After Taxi Knocks Him During Is Walk to School - Paramedics

19 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A 10-year-old boy was killed in KwaZulu-Natal when a taxi hit him during his walk to school, a paramedic services official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the R102 in Hambanathi, at the Tongaat intersection, according to IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst.

"Unfortunately, the child was declared dead due to the extent of his injuries."

Herbst said that the driver of the taxi had to stop a few metres away from the scene, "due to the public wanting to assault the driver".

"However, police and other services are now on [the] scene," he added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.