Zimbabwe: 2008 Violence Haunts Zanu-PF Officials

19 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

The ghost of the 2008 violence ridden election has returned to haunt a Zanu PF Councilor, a headman and eight other party activists who unleashed a reign of terror in rural Zaka at the height of the election after they were summoned to appear in court facing stock theft charges.

The group were part of a Zanu PF militia group that created village bases and unleashed terror on suspected opposition members in Zaka's Ward 15 during and after after the 2008 election.

Headman Govani Chitomba , Councilor Steven Harudzibwi, Sunamisai Chivamba, Herbert Mapande, Tawanda Zinhiva, Richard Chibhoma, Clemence Dende, Sekai Pepukai, Cosmas Mapfumo and Zvirevo Majoni had their case transferred from Zaka Magistrate Court to Masvingo for trial.

They are due to appear in court on December 3, under criminal record number CR 106/2/29.

According to court papers gleaned by Newzimbabwe.com the 10 forcibly took two cattle from Alwis Mashiri and Tongai Mashingire, fellow villagers, whom they accused of being MDC supporters in the area.

The gang then slaughtered the beasts and used the meat to feed party supporters during Zanu PF campaign activities in the Ward.

For nearly a decade the two villagers sought justice but their case was always swept under the carpet by police in Zaka, it is claimed.

However after attending community meetings conducted by a local non-governmental organisation, COTRAD, in Zaka the two raised concern over the way their cases was handled and were offered assistance on the way to proceed .

The two villagers were able to report again at Zaka Police Station in February this year and investigations were done leading to the arrest of the Zanu PF supporters.

The Zanu PF leader and now late former President Robert Mugabe lost the first round of election to the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai before a run-off was called after the opposition candidate reportedly failed to garner enough votes to assume power.

However Mugabe turned the run-off into a bloodbath in which hundreds of MDC activists were tortured and killed while thousands were displaced. Tsvangirai pulled out of the race citing State sponsored violence leaving Mugabe to go it alone. The result was rejected at home and abroad forcing Mugabe into a government of national unity with Tsvangirai until the 2013 elections.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.