South Africa: Global Politics - When Right Is Wrong

opinion

The normalisation of right-wing ideas has spread across the globe, affecting South Africa too. The fall of one or more global players could check this, and make the world a better place.

I am writing from New York where, as the city gears up for Christmas and the New Year, politics seems to be on the minds of everyone that I meet. The critical question is who will get the Democratic nomination to run against Donald Trump in November next year.

The two front-runners are clearly Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The major problem faced by the Democratic Party is that it has, to a very significant extent, been captured by big money and corporate interests. These interests would like a candidate of the centre, just as they preferred Hillary Clinton last time around.

The problem for the party is that, of course, the voters did not prefer Clinton, with the result that Trump won the election. A number of studies showed that if the Democrats had run Sanders against Trump in 2016 they would probably have won the White House.

There was a long period, often dated to when Ronald Reagan crushed the air traffic controllers' strike in 1981,...