South Africa: Home Affairs Immigration Officer Sentenced for Corruption

press release

A Home Affairs Immigration Officer was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment or a fine of R30 000 by the Springbok Regional court in connection with a case of corruption.

The accused, Readwell Koko, was found guilty for corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act.

His conviction follows undercover operation by members of Crime Intelligence. The officer was under the police radar while conducting his corruption activities at Vioolsdrift Port of Entry.

The accused was further given three years imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act which was suspended for five years.

Major General Joey Kers, the Provincial Head of Crime Intelligence, has applauded members who uncovered the accused's corrupt activities.