South Africa: Group of Gunmen, Linked to Triple Murder, Nabbed

press release

An operation conducted by Cato Manor Detectives on Friday, 15 November 2019 until Sunday, 17 November 2019 reaped excellent results. The aim of the operation was to apprehend all the suspects involved in criminal activities reported in the Cato Manor SAPS. The team managed to arrest a total of seven suspects aged between 24 and 38. The suspects were arrested at Cato Crest and surrounding areas.

They were wanted for triple murder, robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm that occurred at Wiggins this month. One of the suspects was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with twelve ammunition. It is alleged a group of gunmen went on a shooting spree where three males aged between 26 and 36 were robbed and fatally shot on 9 November 2019 just after midnight.

The group of gunmen also robbed the victims of their cellphones and cash before killing them at Borough Road in Cato Manor. Two victims were identified as Mqondisi Sokhela (26), John Sena (36) while the third victim remains unidentified by his family. He was wearing a blue pants and a black jacket.

All the victims sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and were declared dead at the scene. The arrested suspects appeared yesterday in the Durban Magistrates' Court on charges of triple murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, robbery and assault. They were remanded in custody until 26 November 2019. More arrests are imminent as the Festive Season Operations are still on-going.