Zimbabwe: Opposition ZDP Leader Mukwazhe Dies

18 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Opposition Zimbabwe Development Party (ZDP) leader and 2013 election presidential candidate Kisinoti Mukwazhe has died. He was 49.

According to reports, Mukwazhe died late Sunday at Karanda Mission hospital in Mashonaland Central after complaining of a sore throat.

The politician, once suspected to be a Zanu PF election decoy, later withdrew his candidature from the 2013 presidential race but it was too late as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had already printed ballots.

He subsequently received 0.29% of the vote in the election won convincingly by Mugabe but rejected by then main opposition MDC losing candidate Morgan Tsvangirai.

The MDC argued the election had been rigged by Zanu PF with assistance from a shadowy Israeli company known as Nikuv Projects that was contracted by the Registrar General's office.

Prior to the 2013 elections there was suspicion from pro-democracy groups that Mugabe had sponsored Mukwazhe's candidature to forestall a possible pull-out of the presidential election by Tsvangirai which would have raised legitimacy issues around the then Zanu PF leader.

Following the suspicious pull-out, Mukwazhe called on his supporters to vote for Mugabe.

Nikuv Projects have recently fallen out of favour with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration after demanding payment in foreign currency and withholding passport printing materials.

Details about his funeral were still sketchy late Monday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.