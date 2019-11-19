Zimbabwe: Invest in Film, China Urged

Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has urged China to invest in the local film industry, saying it will help the country to tell its own story and safeguard its cultural heritage.

Minister Coventry made the remarks last Friday during the launch of the Zim-China Executive Programme on arts and culture for 2020 to 2030.

China was represented by a visiting delegation headed by its deputy minister of Culture and Heritage Li Qun, while Zimbabwe was being represented by Minister Coventry and her deputy Tino Machakaire.

The Zim-China Executive Programme seeks to enhance existing relationships between Zimbabwe and China in sport, arts and cultural exchange programmes.

Said Minister Coventry: "In these areas, China is a giant upon whose shoulders Zimbabwe wishes to stand on.

"Let me also reiterate my firm belief that the existing bonds of friendship between our countries will not only serve our current needs today, but will further buttress the foundation of our mutual beneficial relations for many generations to come."

Mr Li Qun emphasised the need for preserving cultural heritage as it helped in nation building.

He highlighted the Chinese commitment to strengthening relationships and cooperation in areas of sport, culture and tourism.

"China and Zimbabwe held hands together against the test of time with our friendship going stronger no matter the change of the world," he said.

He expressed his country's commitment to strengthen relationships in tourism, saying there was need for Zimbabwe to explore ways of luring Chinese to its tourism destinations.

Mr Li encouraged Zimbabwe to participate in China's tourism and cultural festivals.

"The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China is willing to enhance communication with Zimbabwe's counterparts to exchange cultural and tourism cooperation to a new height and contribute more to our comprehensive strategic and corporative partnership," he said.

"We hope our representatives will take contacts and lay out a strategic roadmap to provide support to our cultural exchanges and encourage government and cultural institutions to keep their contacts."