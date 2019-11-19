Zimbabwe: Invest in Film, China Urged

19 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has urged China to invest in the local film industry, saying it will help the country to tell its own story and safeguard its cultural heritage.

Minister Coventry made the remarks last Friday during the launch of the Zim-China Executive Programme on arts and culture for 2020 to 2030.

China was represented by a visiting delegation headed by its deputy minister of Culture and Heritage Li Qun, while Zimbabwe was being represented by Minister Coventry and her deputy Tino Machakaire.

The Zim-China Executive Programme seeks to enhance existing relationships between Zimbabwe and China in sport, arts and cultural exchange programmes.

Said Minister Coventry: "In these areas, China is a giant upon whose shoulders Zimbabwe wishes to stand on.

"Let me also reiterate my firm belief that the existing bonds of friendship between our countries will not only serve our current needs today, but will further buttress the foundation of our mutual beneficial relations for many generations to come."

Mr Li Qun emphasised the need for preserving cultural heritage as it helped in nation building.

He highlighted the Chinese commitment to strengthening relationships and cooperation in areas of sport, culture and tourism.

"China and Zimbabwe held hands together against the test of time with our friendship going stronger no matter the change of the world," he said.

He expressed his country's commitment to strengthen relationships in tourism, saying there was need for Zimbabwe to explore ways of luring Chinese to its tourism destinations.

Mr Li encouraged Zimbabwe to participate in China's tourism and cultural festivals.

"The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China is willing to enhance communication with Zimbabwe's counterparts to exchange cultural and tourism cooperation to a new height and contribute more to our comprehensive strategic and corporative partnership," he said.

"We hope our representatives will take contacts and lay out a strategic roadmap to provide support to our cultural exchanges and encourage government and cultural institutions to keep their contacts."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Entertainment
External Relations
Asia, Australia, and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.