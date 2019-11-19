Zimbabwe: New Twist to Georgias' Estate Saga

18 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

One of the spouses to the late national hero Aguy Clement Georgias' has been removed from her role as the executor of the deceased's estate, paving way for a fresh edict meeting to choose a neutral person to administer the estate.

Born Aguy Zvavahera Ushe in Chivhu, in 1935, Georgias died of heart and kidney complications on December 19, 2015 and was declared a national hero.

His estate has been a point of contention at the High Court pitting his three children--Anthony, Diana and Lynette Georgias against the late's other spouse Jane Georgias.

More to follow...

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

