Liberia: Lecturer Recommends Single Currency Legislation

19 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A lecturer at Cuttington University in Bong County, David M. Kolleh has called on the 54th Legislature to consider the passing into law the adoption of a single currency here, specifically the Liberian Dollar, before the printing of any new money.

"I strongly believe that if we have single currency here before printing new money, it will be fine for our economy because we will no longer experience too [much] infliction," he told a press conference in Bong County.Mr. Kolleh notes that the devaluation of the Liberian currency has brought untold suffering to all Liberians, especially those who cannot afford.

Mr. Kolleh emphasizes the need for urgent government steps to be taken to tackle the situation here.The Cuttington University lecturer says calls for the printing of new money is a giant step forward that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government should implement without delay.

Mr. Kolleh warns that any attempt to ignore his suggestion and go ahead with the printing of new money will further increase the already unstable economic situation in the Country.The Cuttington University lecturer feels any hasty printing of new money will lead to an unending economic crisis in the Country.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong-Edited by Winston W. Parley

