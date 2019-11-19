Liberia: MOE, Stakeholders Begin Education Sector Review

19 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Ministry of Education has embarked on a review of the education sector in partnership with various stakeholders.

The review being attended by donors, secretariats, National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA),National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL), National PrincipalAssociation (NPAL), Civil Society Groups, Federation of Liberian Youth

(FLY), Liberia National Student Union (LINSU), and Association ofUniversities and Coalition of Transparency & Accountability inEducation in Liberia (COTAYE) among others is being held in Gompa City, Nimba County from November 18 - 22.

According to a release, this year's JESR will address achievements made by the

Ministry of Education since the inception of this government and challenges by finding amicablesolutions that will help professionalize and standardize the educationsystem for the upcoming generation.

This year's JESR theme is "Restoring the Education Sector for Quality

Outcomes through Collective Efforts and Innovation" with Rev. Dr. Julius JulukonSarwolo Nelson,Jr. President of the University of Liberia serving as keynote speaker.

The review exercise will focus on several thematic areas for thesmooth implementation and operation of the Ministry, including: Financing education, Revised curriculum, Science, TechnologyEngineering & Mathematics (STEM) Education, Teacher Education,Tertiary Education, Governance and management, Monitoring &Evaluation, Early Childhood Education (ECE), Basic & Secondary Education, Vocational, Technical & Inclusive Education, Domestic and

International Expenditure on Education Instructions SupervisionFramework and CEO presentations and Analysis.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Education
West Africa
Liberia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.