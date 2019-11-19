Liberia: GOL Climaxes Training for 38 Personnel in Macroeconomic Research

19 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance with support from the African Development Bank (AFDB), climaxed three weeks of training last Friday, 15 November for 38 Senior Personnel from the Ministry of Education, Transport, Health, Central Bank, LISGIS, Agriculture and the Ministry of Finance.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MDFP), the training which focused on Macroeconomic Research, Modeling and Report Writing was initiated by the Technical and Capacity Building Assistance Project in the amount of US$1.4 Million.

It is geared towards building the capacity of Economists and Analysts across Government spending entities and to enhance their respective roles to promote the development agenda of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development across the Country.

The MFDP release further notes that the Technical and Capacity Building Assistance Project has three components.

One of the components is to elaborate on the preparation of sectors strategies to support the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development of Government's medium term economic paper.

The second is to support the Macroeconomic Planning and Analysis; and the third is on how to create an industrial zone like Agriculture, Mining or other businesses that are part of Government plan.

Speaking during the closing ceremony at Golden Keys Hotel in Paynesville City, African Development Bank Country Representative to Liberia, Dr. Orison M. Amu disclosed that capacity building in West African Countries is paramount to the bank's ongoing work with the African Capacity Building Foundation and other member countries.

The release also quotes the AFDB Representative as saying that he believes that "we will mobilize more resources in order to build capacity in West Africa."

He urges that participants should also use their skills to demonstrate what has been acquired over the past three weeks.

According to him, his organization is keen on promoting the goals of the bank and providing the opportunity for African Countries.Mr. Amu stated that his expectation is for participants to acquire the full knowledge, make critical policy decisions, and motivate others in driving the development agenda of the PAPD to improve their productivity.

For his part, Finance Ministry's Deputy Minister for Economic Management Augustus G. Flomo commends the African Development Bank for continued support to the Government in actualizing its development agenda through capacity building across the country.

According to Minister Flomo, capacity building is important to the growth and development of the economy, challenging participants from spending entities to focus on exploring new ideas and knowledge - sharing. He says when capacity is built, it must be used to enhance productivity. He notes that the Ministry of Finance is excited for the level of support from the African Development Bank toward promoting the agenda through capacity building.

