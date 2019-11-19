Liberia: Bucy Raw, Others Win MTN Liberia Music Award

On November 16, Liberian music was celebrated at the 2019 MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA). Music superstars, Bucky Raw, Jaredo and ChristophThe Change emerged as the night's biggest winners with two awards each in major categories.Bucky Raw took home the Artist of the Year and Video of the Year ('Thank You') awards. ChristophThe Change won the awards for Hipco/Trapco Artist of the Year and Album of the Year ('Bonnie Dust') while Jaredo won Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artist of the Year.

Other winners included, MrParbai, Ldrez, Spesh Da DJ, Jackie Russ, Stunna, Pillz, Scientific, Paul Harding, Davero, Fullest 4, and Barsee. The coveted MTN People's Choice award, as voted for by fans on social media, went to Kobazzie.Yaw AnkomaAgyapong, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer said, "This year's MLMA was all about showcasing and celebrating Liberian music as a unifier and driver of youth empowerment. The awards ceremony was uniquely Liberian with stellar performances delivered solely by Liberian acts. We are extremely proud of every single artist and of the fans who voted. Recognizing and promoting talented musicians while giving them the platform to showcase their craft and connect with their fans is just one of the many ways we are #GoodTogether."

Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to supporting the rise of Liberian talent and the growth of the Liberian music industry.Lonestar Cell MTN will continue to partner with the Liberia Music Foundation to deliver a stellar MTN Liberia Music Awards and take Liberian music to the world. A big thank you to all nominees, winners, performers and the fans who voted and ensured that the awards event was a major success.