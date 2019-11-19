Seychelles: Vitamin-Enhanced Water in Mango, Peach and Lemon Now Available in Seychelles

A new, flavoured, vitamin-enhanced bottled water - Eden VIT - has hit the Seychelles' market.

Manufactured in the second-most populated island of Praslin, Eden VIT is the brainchild of Sanjay Naidoo. The product has been available on Mahe, the main island, and Praslin since August.

SNA met with Naidoo to learn more about the new offering.

SNA: What is Eden VIT and where did the idea to create such a product come from?

SN: Eden VIT is vitamin-enhanced water that comes in three flavours: mango, peach and lime. I wanted to create a beverage that was low in sugar compared to other products on the market while offering some nutritional benefits. Eden VIT consists of Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and Niacin (Vitamin B3) which assists in boosting the immune system, enhancing metabolism and general wellbeing. It is the perfect beverage to maintain hydration and supplement your body with essential vitamins.

SNA: What is behind the name?

SN: We are manufacturers of the bottled water Eden Springs. We have been established since 2014. We wanted to create a water-based product that was an alternative to pure spring water. Therefore, it was only intuitive to use Eden within the branding of our new product.

SNA: How long did it take to put such a product on the market? What were some of the challenges faced?

SN: Eden VIT has been in development for the past three years. We had to construct a new manufacturing facility and procure new machinery for the production of Eden VIT. Our production facility is based at Grand Anse, Praslin, which comes with challenges such as lack of infrastructure and logistics. However, despite the challenges faced, it is very rewarding and exciting to see a product from the conceptual stage to final product launch.

SNA: How long has it been since the product was launched?

SN: The product was launched in August 2019 and we have rolled out our product to most retail outlets on Mahe and Praslin. The product has been very well received and been getting positive feedback from consumers. Our customers, in general, say that Eden VIT offers an alternative to water or high sugary products while ensuring maximum rehydration. It has especially been appreciated by members of sports teams, gym and casual fitness enthusiasts.

SNA: At the moment there are three flavours - mango, peach, and lemon. Are there plans to introduce others?

SN: We chose mango, peach and lemon as the initial flavours as we are all familiar to it. Furthermore, they are incredibly refreshing on a hot day. We do plan on introducing new exciting flavours as we move forward.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SNA: What is the targeted market?

SN: We are targeting everyone as we have a beverage that is suited for all age groups. We are especially targeting consumers who want a low sugar product with a great taste and with the ability to maintain an active lifestyle. Being health-conscious and well hydrated is important for everyone. Eden VIT aims to be a healthier alternative to existing products on the market. We believe that Eden VIT is a product that can revitalize your mind, body and soul. A healthy diet is also key to ensure a healthy lifestyle.

SNA: Tell us briefly the production process and where can the public buy the products?

SN: The raw materials for Eden VIT arrive in a concentrated format. The raw product is then diluted with pure Eden Springs water which undergoes various stages of filtration. Finally, the finished product is then pasteurized to ensure product safety and shelf life before bottling. The products are available at most retailers on Mahe and Praslin. Eden VIT comes in 500ml bottles and our recommended retail price is SCR 12 a bottle.