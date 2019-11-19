Africa: 'Profit Was More Important Than Safety for Boeing'

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tessa Knight

Eight months after their son, Max Thabiso Edkins, died onboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, Don Edkins and Marianne Gysae are waiting for the day Boeing takes full responsibility for the deaths of 157 people. The Edkins are one of 101 families to have opened cases against the company.

Before Max Thabiso boarded Flight 302 on 10 March 2019, the Edkins family motto was simple: "Don't give up any day."

Max and his wife found the saying written on a wall while travelling through Zanzibar, and eight months after his untimely death, the mantra helps Max's parents Don and Marianne get through their days.

"Our world has turned upside down," Marianne told Daily Maverick. The events of March 10 are painful for the two parents to speak about. The crash is still fresh in their minds.

Just six minutes after takeoff, Flight 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi plummeted from the sky and hit the ground at 1,126.5 km/h. All 149 passengers and eight crew died instantly on impact. Five months before the Ethiopian Airlines crash, Lion Air Flight 610 spent 13 minutes in the air before crashing and killing 181 passengers and eight crew.

Both aircraft were new Boeing 737...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
