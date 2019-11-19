Liberia: Bucky Raw, Jaredo and Christoph the Change Win Big At MTN Liberia Music Awards

19 November 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Bucky Raw shakes hands with fan during his performance

On November 16, Liberian music was celebrated at the 2019 MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA), a release from Lonestar Cell MTN has said.

According to the release, Music superstars, Bucky Raw, Jaredo and Christoph The Change emerged as the night's biggest winners with two awards each in major categories. Bucky Raw took home the Artist of the Year, and Video of the Year ('Thank You') awards, Christoph The Change, won the awards for Hipco/Trapco Artist of the Year and Album of the Year ('Bonnie Dust'), while Jaredo won Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artist of the Year.

Other winners included Mr. Parbai, Ldrez, Spesh Da DJ, Jackie Russ, Stunna, Pillz, Scientific, Paul Harding, Davero, Fullest 4, and Barsee.

Takun J performs a medley

The coveted MTN People's Choice award, as voted for by fans on social media, according to the release, went to Kobazzie.

Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, said "This year's MLMA was all about showcasing and celebrating Liberian music as a unifier, and driver of youth empowerment.

The awards ceremony was uniquely Liberian with stellar performances delivered solely by Liberian acts.

We are extremely proud of every single artist and of the fans who voted.

Recognizing and promoting talented musicians, while giving them the platform to showcase their craft and connect with their fans is just one of the many ways we are #GoodTogether."

Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to supporting the rise of Liberian talent and the growth of the Liberian music industry.

Lonestar Cell MTN will continue to partner with the Liberia Music Foundation to deliver a stellar MTN Liberia Music Awards and take Liberian music to the world.

A big thank you to all nominees, winners, performers and the fans who voted and ensured that the awards event was a major success the release concluded.

Mr. Parbai recieves his award for Song of the Year

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.